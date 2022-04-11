Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a car fire late Sunday night.
Crews were originally called to the area of 115 Johnson Street just before midnight.
The fire was put out with no injuries reported.
by: Kayleigh Thomas
