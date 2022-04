SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Manchester Terrace on Monday.

Crews were called to the fire in the area of 130 Manchester Terrace around 2:30 Monday morning. Damage had been made to the front and roof of the home.

There is no information on any injuries or what may have caused that fire. 22News will update this story when more information is released.