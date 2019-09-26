Springfield firefighters put out fire at recycling plant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Firefighters safely extinguished a fire at a recycling plant early Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that they were called to Northstar Recycling at 89 Guion State at around 1:30 Thursday morning. Firefighters found a large pile of recycled paper on fire outside of the building.

They were able to put out the fire before it could spread to the building. No one was hurt. The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is trying to determine how the fire started.

