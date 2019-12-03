1  of  24
Springfield Firefighters work to put out house fire on Montmorenci Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An overnight fire caused serious damage to a house on Montmorenci Street in Springfield on Tuesday.

Our 22News crew saw 7 fire trucks and multiple ambulances on the street, as firefighters worked to put the fire out at around 1:30AM Tuesday morning.

22News has reached out to the Springfield Fire department but they haven’t been able to tell us whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any new information as soon as we get it.

