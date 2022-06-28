SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Eagle Financial Credit Union is hosting a first time home buyer seminar in Springfield.

The program is designed to take the anxiety out of the home buying process by providing buyers with the knowledge of purchasing a new home.

Attendees will hear from industry professional and be answering questions and sharing their experience on purchasing a new home.

It goes from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley on Industry Avenue.