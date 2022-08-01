SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – August is National Breastfeeding Month. The City of Springfield will hold a flag raising ceremony Monday at 10:30 a.m. to mark the month.

The City recently opened a “lactation room” in City Hall. The new room will allow city employees who need to pump to do so in a safe and private environment.

It keeps City Hall in compliance with the state parental leave law – which offers employees time to take care of newborn or newly adopted children.

Mayor Sarno states, “I commend Ms. Ford – ‘Shenell.’ This young lady has really worked hard to get the word out and to help educate and support others on this very important nurturing mother and child public health aspect. Thanks to her continued leadership advocating for mothers and families, and thanks to the efforts from Attorney Talia Gee, city employees now have a dedicated parental leave lactation room right here in City Hall to privately and comfortably attend to their lactation needs.”