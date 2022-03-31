SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Deliberations will resume Thursday in the trial of four Springfield police officers accused of an off-duty assault on four civilians.

Wednesday was the third day of deliberations in the trials of officers Daniel Billingsley, Jameson Williams, Anthony Cicero, and Christian Cicero.

The officers are charged with assault in connection to a fight with four Black men outside Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield back in 2015.

A fifth defendant in the case, Nathan Bill’s owner John Sullivan, was found not guilty last week.