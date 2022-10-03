SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Average gas prices in Springfield have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.32/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.93/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $5.21/g, a difference of $2.28/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen as well 11.1 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national gasoline price is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.48/g, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.58/g.

Connecticut- $3.21/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28/g.

Hartford- $3.11/g, down 6.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hoping there will eventually be a relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national prices going back ten years: