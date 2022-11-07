SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have risen 8.0 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.78/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at, and $3.53/g the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.69/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen as well 6.2 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national gasoline price is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.79/g, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g

Connecticut- $3.72/g, up 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g

Hartford- $3.72/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.62/g

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out products and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: