SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have risen 20.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.35/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.35/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $3.35/g, a difference of 84.0 cents/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen as well 4.7 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.72/g today. The national gasoline price is up 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.71/g, up 19.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g

Connecticut- $3.64/g, up 21.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g

Hartford- $3.62/g, up 21.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/g

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there are definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

