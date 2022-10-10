SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Average gas prices in Springfield have risen to 13 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have increased to an average of $3.45/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.19/g, and the most expensive station was $3.65/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.92/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen as well 13.8 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.92/g today. The national gasoline price is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.50/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48/g.

Connecticut- $3.38/g, up 16.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.21/g.

Hartford- $3.37/g, up 25.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/g.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”

