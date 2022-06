SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Springfield Public High Schools will be presented with a scholarship Thursday.

The 1st annual Kamari b. Williams scholarship awards ceremony will be held today at 5 Thursday evening at the high school of science and technology in Springfield.

The scholarship is in memory of the late Kamari Williams, son of State Representative Bud Williams. His goal for this scholarship is to provide funding towards student’s enrolling in higher education.