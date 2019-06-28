Springfield honors MLK Jr. with street renaming

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday by renaming a street after him.

A portion of Eastern Ave in Springfield is now Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Way. It is the first and only street named in honor of him in the city of Springfield.

Many people told 22News the street renaming comes a great time to remind people of of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s work.

One woman came back to Springfield from Virginia to see the unveiling.

“It’s important that we highlight all those things that he has done and the fact that he has actually gave his life you know for that cause. It’s warranted it’s needed and I am elated,” said Linda Henderson.

Local community members and city leaders were in attendance of the unveiling ceremony.