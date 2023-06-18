SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Juneteenth is this Monday and celebrations are taking place across Western Massachusetts. The Juneteeth Jubilee Family Fun Day began at 1 p.m. at the Dunbar Community Center in Springfield and all afternoon on Saturday this event has celebrated the culture and achievements of the Black community, while educating everyone about Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Here, in western Massachusetts, community members came together to honor the holiday. The commemoration and celebration included musical performances, youth and business award presentations, complimentary food from local Black owned restaurants, information vendors, and underground railroad walking tour, and much, much more.

“Just seeing the children perform the artists that’s performing and just the music and people just kinda socializing that was the favorite for me,” expressed Lattoy McDowell, the Owner of Flavian’s Kitchen.

This jubilee, much like other Juneteenth events is not only about celebrating, but acknowledging and remembering history.

“Because, in 1863 the furthest western hemisphere was not aware that they were free, so General Granger rolled in there with an executive order and making sure that Galveston Texas, the last slaves was free and so we gotta celebrate that freedom and the Black community, because it is definitely important to us,” expressed Springfield City Councilor at Large, Tracey Whitfield.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Planning Committee’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee began with a Flag Raising on Friday at the Black Vietnam Veterans Memorial on State Street and Ben Swan Way, and festivities continue Sunday at the Dunbar Community Center with a Juneteenth Jubilee Father’s Day Brunch also taking place from noon until 5 p.m.