SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The world’s largest pancake breakfast is Saturday, back to its usual springtime celebration.

The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Tables are set up all along Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street. The menu will consist of pancakes, bacon, milk, orange juice, and coffee.

Admission to the event, and all the activities are free. Breakfast of pancakes and bacon is $3 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free to 70,000 public school students receiving tickets in advance.

The World’s largest pancake breakfast is a celebration of Springfield’s 386th birthday. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was postponed last year until August due to case numbers.

But this year, the breakfast will return to its roots, marking the anniversary of the city’s founding in 1636.

And there’s more to do than just eat; activities include cornhole, Jenga, an inflatable obstacle course, and much more.

A couple of booths will also be offering covid-19 vaccines. The event is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.