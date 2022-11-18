SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday the Springfield Housing Authority gathered for their 75th annual Gala. The Springfield Housing authority is an integral part in Springfield providing affordable housing to the communities that need it most, from low income families to housing for the elderly.

This year they celebrate 76 years of dedicated service to the City of Firsts. 22News spoke to Executive Director of the Springfield Housing Authority about some of their top concerns

for the city.

“As a housing authority director I get calls from folks from all across the country looking for housing and it’s hard because I think it’s a national crisis and so they need to be tended to they need to be cared for and they need to be assisted.” said Denise Jordan Executive Director of Springfield Housing Authority.

Jordan also said that one of their top concerns is aging infrastructure. She hopes that elected officials and the community can help invest in affordable housing.