SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is working to prevent pedestrian deaths at some of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Wednesday, changes to traffic flow will begin on State Street by the Springfield Central Library.

Those temporary improvements will include narrowing the roadway from two lanes down to one with traffic cones and barricades in order to study the effect of the changes to pedestrian safety.

Starting Wednesday, drivers can expect slower traffic along state street through downtown Springfield.