Springfield is third worst U.S. city to live in with spring allergies in 2020

News

Posted: / Updated:
Pollen levels are rising in Western Massachusetts.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s no April fool’s joke. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Springfield is the third worst U.S. city to live in for outdoor allergy sufferers in 2020. 

Springfield comes after Richmond, Virginia and Scranton, Pennsylvania on the most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies. Hartford, Connecticut is fourth. And if you have outdoor allergies, you may be noticing them getting worse now that temperatures are warming up, especially if you are allergic to tree pollen.

To help lessen your symptoms, the AAFA suggests keeping windows closed, using the proper HVAC filter in your home’s central air conditioning, wearing sunglasses and a hat outside, removing your shoes before, and changing your clothes after, coming inside. Also, take showers before bed, and clean your sheets in hot water often.

Allergy symptoms can include runny nose, itchy eyes, nose, and ears, sneezing and congestion.

