Springfield Italian club allegedly used as Latin King meeting location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested more than 60 members of the Latin Kings gang in Massachusetts after a five year long FBI investigation.

22News read through an 190 page court affidavit. It revealed new information about the alleged gang members’ ties to Springfield. As well as how the Mount Carmel Society social club allegedly served as a gang meeting spot.

“Law enforcement was able to infiltrate the highest levels of the Latin Kings leadership and make secret recordings of gang strategy meetings,” said Massachusetts U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling.

According to the nearly 200 page long affidavit, some of those meetings took place at the Mount Carmel Society social club on Winthop street in Springfield’s South End.

The leader of operations in the east coast for the gang, is a Springfield resident with family ties to a former crime era.

“Under the calculating leadership of Michael Cecchetelli, a 40-year-old Italian man from Springfield with blood ties to the Genovese crime family, the Latin Kings and Queens adopted a level of structure that’s traditionally used by the Mafia,” said FBI agent, Joseph Bonavolonta.

In a statement to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is very disturbed and concerned with regards to the activities occurring at the Mt. Carmel Society and that his administration will once again ask for a full review of their entertainment, liquor, health licenses as well as a police review.

One man, who asked to be anonymous, said he was concerned for the kids who go to the school near the society.

“You know it’s a good thing. Like I said the kids that come around here there’s a school behind us. You know what I mean it’s a better look. You don’t have them around the kids grow up with better knowledge of what’s going on they don’t live by the street,” he told 22News.

Authorities also seized multiple firearms, over $30,000 in cash and drugs. The Latin Kings are one of the oldest and largest predominately Latino gang in America, originating in Chicago where headquarters still are.

This isn’t the first time there’s been trouble at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society social club. In 2003 reputed Springfield Mob, Boss Al Bruno, was gunned down outside.