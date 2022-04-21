SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To expand technology within the community, Springfield Libraries has added Google Chromebook Laptops to its circulation.

The laptops and wireless hotspots are now available to borrowers 18 and older, with an active library card, free of charge. They can be borrowed for 14 days from all Springfield library locations.

A local branch can be contacted to see if a Chromebook and wireless hotspot are available for home use.

Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director of the Library, said, “It’s very important that we, at the library, are doing everything we can for our community to have access to technology, whether it is within our doors or at home. With the changing times, we are glad we can be flexible in the how but unwavering in the what and why. We are excited to see the impact this has for our patrons.”

Chromebooks are being made possible by funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF). A Springfield City Library news release explains that the program aims to provide access to the internet to those who otherwise would not have access.