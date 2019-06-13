Springfield lifeguards are ready for summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t really a day to think about jumping in the pool Thursday with rain coming down and temperatures only in the 50s.

But it won’t be too long before pools like the one at Forest Park will be opening for the summer.

The Forest Park Pool and Five Mile Pond are scheduled to open for the summer on July first and will remain open until the middle of August.

A number of the lifeguards at these locations will be Springfield school students who took part in a 36 hour lifeguard training course. “Once through the course they have a first aid CPR, AED and lifeguard certification all through the American Red Cross that’s good for two years,” said Joe Federico the Aquatics Director for the city of Springfield.

And while some pools and beaches have had trouble staffing lifeguards that won’t be a problem in Springfield this summer.

“We will be fully staffed for the summer but yeah each year it seems harder to find those qualified lifeguards like I said we host classes through the school year in hopes that we’ll get some people certified and they’ll apply with us during the summer time but we’re good to go for July 1st,” said Joe Federico.

Despite construction at Forest Park, the pool will still be open this summer, you’ll just have to use the Trafton Road entrance.

