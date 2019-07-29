Springfield locals dealing with unusually hot, humid summer day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The sun was shining, humidity was high, and temperatures were close to reaching records Monday.

Temperatures went from a warm 86 degrees on Saturday, to a steamy 91 degrees on Sunday. And the unusual summer heat continued Monday, and it could get even hotter on Tuesday.

Feels-like temperatures will hit the upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday due to the combination of high heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through Tuesday evening for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties.

“I don’t like it. I wish it was like 60 or 70 right now. Because I’m going to be sweating. It’s too much,” Christian Stone in Forest Park told 22News.

One student took extra precautions before working out in Forest Park with his coach.

“It’s going to be really hot — drink water basically. You can’t really do anything about the heat. Probably drink water. I wasn’t going to come outside but I had to,” Kailen Aaron told 22News.

The record for Monday is 94 degrees set in 1949 and matched in 2002.

Tuesday’s record is 96 degrees set in 1949, and right now the forecast comes close. That brings a possibility of seeing an official heat wave; at least 3 consecutive days at or above 90 degrees.

The average high for this time of year is 83 degrees.