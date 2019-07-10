Springfield looking to expand downtown attractions with Pedal N Party, Riverboat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced this week that he is working to bring some new activities to the city.

Sarno said he is looking into Pedal N Party rides, as well as riverboat excursions to continue “reinvigorating and reinventing” the downtown and riverfront areas.

One man who has lived in Springfield for decades told 22News he thinks it would be a good addition to the city.

“Personally, I think it would be a great thing. Just something different,” Jose Rodriguez said.

Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau told 22News these activities would help people see and do more in this area.

“Having the Pedal N Party or the riverboat would be an opportunity to move people from Point A to Point B,” Wydra explained. “It’s just a fun way to do that.”

But, the Pedal N Party rides have been shut down elsewhere in western Massachusetts. In Easthampton, police ordered them to stop because they deemed it as a safety hazard.

Wydra told 22News the plans for Springfield are still in the very early stages.