Springfield man accused of attempted murder of New York officer was out on bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is accused of attempting to murder a New York police officer was out on bail after being arrested this year in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, 22-year-old Kevin Santos was arrested in Springfield on March 30.

Walsh said when Santos was arrested he was a passenger in a car and had an illegal, loaded firearm at his feet, which he kicked under the seat when officers got to the car. The gun, according to Walsh, was capable of holding 15 rounds.

Santos is scheduled to be in court in July and facing the following charges in Springfield:

possession of a firearm without a license to carry

possession of ammunition without a FID

improper storage of a large capacity firearm

possession of a high capacity feeding device

possession of a class E drug

Santos was arrested Monday morning in Westchester County after he allegedly drove away with a police officer partially in his car. Santos is accused of driving at a high speed, speeding up, and quickly breaking in an attempt to throw the officer from the car.

Police allegedly found 9.000 glassine envelopes of heroin inside his car after he was arrested.

He is facing the following charges in New York:

attempted murder of a police officer

aggravated assault on a police officer

first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

first-degree reckless endangerment

Santos was arraigned Tuesday at the New Rochelle City Court in New York and is being held without bail. He is due back in court Monday.