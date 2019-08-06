Springfield man accused of robbing CVS at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed the CVS on Boston Road in Springfield at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 35-year-old Carlos Otero pointed a gun at two clerks in the store and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Otero was later spotted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper at the intersection of Minchon Street and Albert Ave, where he was taken into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Firearm-armed & masked robbery

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Intimidation of a witness (2 counts)

No mugshot is available at this time.