Springfield man accused of robbing CVS at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed the CVS on Boston Road in Springfield at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 35-year-old Carlos Otero pointed a gun at two clerks in the store and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Otero was later spotted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper at the intersection of Minchon Street and Albert Ave, where he was taken into custody. He now faces the following charges:

  • Firearm-armed & masked robbery
  • Assault by means of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
  • Intimidation of a witness (2 counts)

No mugshot is available at this time.

