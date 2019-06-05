Springfield man arrested for allegedly carrying loaded, stolen gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man on Wednesday after allegedly finding a loaded, illegal gun in his backpack.

Springfield Police Department Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told 22News that police received information that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Jerome Devone of Springfield, was carrying a gun in public.

Walsh said when police arrived, they recognized Devone from a prior illegal gun arrest and knew that he did not have a license to carry. They allegedly found the loaded gun in Devone’s backpack and arrested him.

Walsh said the gun was reported stolen from Vermont.

Police previously arrested Devone in 2018 with an illegal gun. He pled guilty in December of 2018 along with cocaine distribution charges and served 7 months in prison.

Devone was out on bail for an April arrest for cocaine possession at the time of his arrest, according to Walsh.

He is charged with:

• Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes.

• Carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

• Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device.

• Receiving Stolen Property less than $1,200.