Springfield man arrested for OUI in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police arrested a man from Springfield after a traffic stop on Friday.

43-year-old Armando Mazariegos Lopez was arrested around 6 p.m. after a Ludlow police officer allegedly saw him cross the double-solid-yellow lines several times nearly striking another vehicle in the opposite lane of travel causing that vehicle to dramatically swerve in order to avoid an accident.

Ludlow police department told 22News, the officer then stopped the vehicle on Fuller Street. Lopez allegedly provided a false name to the officers but the officers discovered Lopez had what police believed to be a fraudulent U.S. Social Security Card and a fraudulent U.S. Resident Alien ID.

Lopez was driving a 1996 green Chevy Van that was not registered to him, police said.

After police conducted field sobriety tests, the officer determined that Lopez was impaired due to liquor and he was placed into custody based on probable cause for his fourth OUI.

Police booked Lopez at the Ludlow Police Station where he was held on $2,500 cash bail. He was later transferred to the Hampden County Correctional Center.

He is charged with: