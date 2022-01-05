Springfield man arrested in connection with robbing two banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is being charged with robbing two different banks in December.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 33-year-old Markell Fullwood of Springfield is being charged with firearm-armed robbery in connection with robbing Berkshire Bank on December 21 and Santander Bank on December 15.

At around 9 a.m. on December 21, officers were called to Berkshire Bank on Harrison Avenue for a report of a robbery. The suspect implied that he had a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Fullwood was identified as the suspect a short time later on city cameras in the area of Union Station. Fullwood was located inside Union Station with the cash on him.

At around 11:45 a.m. on December 15, officers were called to Santander Bank on Sumner Avenue for a report of a robbery where a weapon was implied and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau identified Fullwood as the suspect in that robbery as well.

Detectives will be requesting a warrant to be issued for additional charges against Fullwood.