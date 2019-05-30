Springfield man arrested in NC facing charges in connection with March shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who was arrested in North Carolina is facing charges after he allegedly shot a woman during a robbery in March.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano was extradited to Springfield on May 17.

Walsh said Liriano is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery on March 5 near the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place. A woman was injured in the shooting, but survived, according to Walsh.

Liriano was booked at the Springfield Police Department Wednesday night, and was in court Thursday morning. He was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina on a Fugitive From Justice warrant on May 17.

He is charged with assault and battery, armed robbery, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He is also facing charges related to a default warrant for breaking and entering.

