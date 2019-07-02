Springfield man charged with extortion after allegedly beating, threatening victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly beat and threatened another person to collect a line of credit.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 51-year-old Anthony Scibelli was arrested Tuesday morning and is facing one count of collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means.

Lelling said in 2019 Scibelli extended a line of credit to a victim. On June 19 he allegedly threatened and beat the victim for failing to make a $1,300 monthly payment. During the beating Scibelli allegedly threatened that the victim must have all the money on the first of the month.

The beating took place in front of four members of law enforcement, according to Lelling, who were dressed in plain clothes.

Scibelli is due in federal court in Springfield sometime Tuesday.