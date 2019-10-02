Springfield man in serious condition after car struck pole, rolled over in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a pole and flipping several times on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham Monday afternoon.

Wilbraham Police and fire received multiple 911 calls about the car accident at 8 Stony Hill Rd. before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one car flipped onto its roof at the rear parking area of Excel Nursing Services.

The occupant of the vehicle, later identified as 42-year-old John Szymczyk of Indian Orchard, was trapped inside the car and needed special equipment to be removed from the car.

Szymczyk was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where his condition is listed as critical.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the car was traveling northbound on Stony Hill Rd. in the area of River Rd. when for unknown reasons, the car went off the roadway, hit a utility pole and flipped over several times before coming to a standstill against a tree.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the serious crash.