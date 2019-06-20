Springfield man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pled guilty Wednesday in connection to his alleged role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 31-year-old Marcos Pena pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with trafficking dozens of kilos of heroin and fentanyl into Springfield from the Bronx.

He is charged with one count of conspiring to distribute, one count of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Lelling said Pena admitted to his part in the trafficking which included moving tens of thousands of dollars at a time to heroin sources in the Bronx and moving multiple kilograms of heroin back to Springfield. Once the heroin was in Springfield, Lelling said it would then be packaged at area-based heroin mills.

Pena also allegedly admitted to giving heroin to a government witness on two different occasions, once on February 10, 2016 and again on February 24, 2016.

During the first instance, Pena and another man, Alberto Marte, allegedly gave 125 grams of heroin the witness. Lelling said Pena gave 125 grams of cocaine to the same person during the second instance.

Marte has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.