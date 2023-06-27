SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to prison for the January 2019 murder of Alexis Martinez.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 35-year-old Karl Exantus was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after having been found guilty of first-degree murder by a Hampden County Superior Court Jury on June 16th.

Springfield police were called to the Five Town Plaza on Cooley Street in Springfield at around 12:07 p.m. on January 5, 2019, for a reported gunshot victim. Martinez was found inside a Jeep Compass parked in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died due to his injuries.

The suspect, Exantus, was arrested two days later when he turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued and officers tried to locate him at his home in Springfield.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated, “I hope this long-awaited verdict brings some measure of justice to Mr. Martinez’s family. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their quick and thorough investigation, along with Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett, for his hard work on this case in order to achieve this just verdict.”

Assistant District Attorney and Chief Trial Counsel Max Bennett represented the Commonwealth in this case, along with Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Vasiliades as second chair, and Assistant District Attorney Michael Locke as appellate counsel.