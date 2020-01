SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is the lucky winner of Monday night’s Mass Cash $100,000 prize.

Massachusetts State Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja told 22News Ian Martin claimed his prize Tuesday afternoon.

The winning ticket was sold at The Pride Station on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow.

Winners have a whole year to claim their prize.

