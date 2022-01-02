Springfield Mask Mandate Starts Monday

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Beginning Monday a citywide indoor mask mandate takes effect in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the mask-wearing mandate affecting municipal buildings as well as all public buildings will be in effect at least sixty days, a shorter period of time should there be a decline in COVID cases.

But right now with an alarming increase in the number of new cases, especially among younger residents, the mayor has ordered the mandatory wearing of masks.

The Mayor and his health and human services commissioner Helen Caulton Harris ordered the return of indoor mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status.

