Springfield mayor vetoes ordinance that would send voters robocalls and mail in upcoming elections

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has vetoed a proposed ordinance that would send mail and robocalls to voters reminding them of an upcoming election. 22News spoke to both the mayor and the city council.

The Springfield City Council believes their ordinance is the best way to increase voter turnout, but Mayor Sarno disagrees.

The proposed “Municipal Election Notification Ordinance” would make it the city’s duty to remind voters of an upcoming election. This includes sending letters in the mail, that includes the household’s polling location, and the offices that will appear on the ballot.

City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News the council voted Monday afternoon to have the “electronic notification” part of the ordinance removed. But Mayor sarno said the ordinance that the city clerk sent to him the next day still had robocalls on it.

“It’s highlighted right there. It states in the ordinance electronic notification which means robocalls and I know people aren’t too keen on that,” said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, educating young people on the importance voting would be a better way to increase voter turnout. Voter turnout in Springfield decreased about 17 percent since 2007.

Councilor Lederman said he will encourage the city council to override the mayor’s veto at their meeting July 15th.