SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization will hold a memorial vigil.

The Mothers Overlooked Reaching Out Empowerment group is hosting this vigil to call attention to the number of unsolved homicides involving people of color in the city of Springfield.

Sunday’s vigil is specifically in honor of Tamara Clark, who was murdered in 2020. That vigil begins at noon at 190 Orange Street in Springfield.