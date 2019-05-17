Springfield most wanted suspect captured in North Carolina

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Marshalls arrested a Springfield shooting suspect in North Carolina Friday.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant this afternoon.

He was wanted for shooting a woman on March 5th near the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place during a robbery. The victim survived.

Liriano will be extradited to Massachusetts to face several charges including Assault and Battery with a firearm.

