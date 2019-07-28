Springfield Museums hosts 10th Annual Indian Motorcycle Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Museums is celebrating the 10th annual Indian Motorcycle Day. The event is a long-standing tradition, that honors the classic motorcycles developed and manufactured in Springfield from 1901 to 1953.

The event will display a variety of vintage motorcycles, and feature a guided tour of the collection. An extensive collection of Indian motorcycles, artifacts and memorabilia is on display here at The Springfield Museums located specifically at the wood museum of Springfield History.

Indian Motorcycle Day just got underway at 9, and it will continue until 3 this afternoon.