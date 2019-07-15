Springfield Museums receive grant to begin rehabilitation of Dr. Seuss’ childhood home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dr. Seuss Foundation granted Springfield Museums the gift to launch phase one of The Ted’s House and Innovation Center project.

The project will rehabilitate the childhood home of Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, into a museum.

“Ted’s House will add yet another reason for visitors to travel to Springfield to see the beloved author’s home town,” said Kay Simpson, CEO of Springfield Museums. “We are deeply grateful to the Dr. Seuss Foundation for helping us make our vision of a house museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss a reality.”

According to Springfield Museums spokesperson Karen Fisk, the project is aimed to make Springfield Museums a place of creativity where people from all over the world have the chance to explore different ways of learning and teachings that are fun.

The Ted’s House and Innovation Center goals are to:

Preserve and interpret Theodor Seuss Geisel’s childhood home

Promote vibrant discussion of his life, work, and historical circumstances

Inspire commitment to the powerful notion that creativity is transformational

The anticipated deadline of this project is within the next five years and will be renovated in four phrases.