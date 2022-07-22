SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield was named one of the top 10 places to live in the state recently.

The City of Springfield was named by Luxury Travel Magazine as one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. The Magazine highlighted the city as a great place for families, professionals, and students for its unique history.

Being a city of firsts, the vibrant neighborhoods, recreational opportunities, and attractions make the city a destination spot.

Luxury Travel Magazine is one of the world’s leading luxury travel websites.

You can read the full article on their website.