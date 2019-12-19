Springfield named to Inc. Magazine’s Top 50 cities to start a business in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inc. Magazine has ranked Springfield in the Top 50 cities nationwide to start a business in 2020.

Springfield came in at number 46 on Inc. Magazine’s ‘Surge City’ list. Boston and Bridgeport were the only other New England cities to make the cut.

“Being included as one the select few across the country highlights the innovative and entrepreneurial ambition that resonates in Springfield,” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said. “My administration has tried to set the table through the use of various small business programs, but it is really the spirit of our business community that sets us apart.”

To determine which cities were the best to start a business in 2020, Inc. Magazine partnered with Startup Genome to analyze data on seven indicators like job creation, population growth, and early-stage funding.