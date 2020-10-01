WATCH LIVE: Springfield now listed as high-risk area for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is now a high-risk area for COVID-19 and according to the State Department of Public Health, the city is the only community in western Massachusetts to get this label in the past week.

Watch live at 11 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the high-risk situation in Springfield.

Just last week, they were deemed as moderate risk. In the last two weeks, the city has had 183 new cases with a positive testing rate of nearly two percent.

Chicopee, Holyoke, and Wilbraham also saw an increase in cases, but they remain at moderate risk.

The state DPH also said there were 218 new COVID-19 cases associated with college campuses in the last week. As for the rest of the state, there are 510 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overall.

46 of those cases are in western Massachusetts.

More than 14,000 people were tested, for a positive testing rate of three and a half percent. There have been nearly 130,000 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and 32 more people have died of the virus. Two of them are in Hampden county for a statewide total of more than 9,200 deaths.

Aside from the rise in these numbers, for the first time in three days, the total number of hospitalizations fell by six patients.

The number of ICU cases also dropped by 18 which is the most since July.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will look into what this means for public health, and how will it effect re-opening plans on 22News at 5 p.m.