SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Nearly a dozen arrests over 48 hours in the High and School Street corridor in Springfield, with officers bringing in huge amounts of illegal drugs, firearms, and a suspect connected to a recent murder. All of this, officials say, going down in a vacant apartment run by a notorious property manager. The Springfield Police Department are making efforts to suppress crime, and they hope that there’s some help to follow.

More than 100 grams of crack cocaine, 37 grams of heroin, divided into 1,800 individual bags, half-a-dozen firearms, thousands of dollars in cash, and 11 suspects arrested by Springfield Police late last week in a coordinated crackdown.

A few of those 11 are repeat offenders previously arrested and recently released. Some of the charges including domestic violence prompting a now familiar refrain from city and police leadership.

“My Police Department does this day in and day out. What really froths me is the courts and some of these judges need to back us up. They continue to let these repeat offenders back onto the streets. It’s got to stop,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Among those arrested, Michel Perez-Cruz, who is now charged with the murder of Shawn Delgado on the 600 block of State Street on June 19th. Perez-Cruz is just one of those repeat offenders.

He was arrested two months ago on drug charges and for illegally riding a dirt bike. Then, four days before the alleged murder, arrested and released on bail for firearms charges.

“Something has to change. Not only to protect the people in the neighborhood but to protect my officers who keep responding,” expressed Springfield Police Department Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, “Very frustrating. We have worked with other landlords, other complexes and said you have to help us clean it up, we can’t keep coming back here. The areas of Worthington and Federal, they have and we aren’t there all the time. We’re in the area of School and Union all the time.”

The string of arrests including the apprehension of Cruz are largely playing out in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street areas. In and around vacant apartments managed by Springfield Gardens, continuing a troubling trend.

On Monday Sarno, Clapprood, and other community leaders plan to gather for a rally to call on Springfield Gardens to take control of their properties, and to encourage the court system to keep these violent criminals behind bars.