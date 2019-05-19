Springfield organization pushes for active nonviolence in the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield organization is hoping that all violent incidents in the city will come to an end.

The Greater Springfield Campaign for Nonviolence held a walk for non-violence in Springfield Sunday  afternoon.

Dozens of people walked along State Street stopping to pray and remember those in the community who have been victims of violence. A rally followed the event.

The event was intended to begin a community conversation and explore ways residents can build a peace-filled city.

Organizers said they’re taking action to build a long-term movement for active nonviolence in our city and beyond.

