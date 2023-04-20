SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s getting harder and harder for drivers to find parking in downtown Springfield with the Civic Center Parking Garage under construction. The closure has caused limited parking availability and one-way concerns on the street.

Downtown was busy on Thursday night with actor and comedian Kevin Hart at the MassMutual Center. The show had many drivers parking early before the on-street spots and the MGM garage filled up. 22News heard from those in attendance about the limited parking issue which caused quite an inconvenience.

“Being the two-way turned into a one-way, you have to go away all around the block just to find another parking spot, so it can be difficult. Even coming from downtown, any direction you come it’s a hassle. So, If I came a little bit earlier, I’d find something on the street, easy in, easy out, and I can be home sooner,” expressed Springfield resident Kevin Pollins.

The Chief of Operations and Capital Projects, Jon Donahue, told 22News that the new parking garage on Bruce Landon Way will be five stories high and hold 1,000 cars. It’s expected to be completed by next spring.