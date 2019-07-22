Springfield PD: Driver crashed stolen van, ran away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a commercial van was stolen and crashed into a pole Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the van was reported stolen from East Columbus Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. About a half hour later, Walsh said an officer spotted the van speeding and witnessed it crash into a pole at Florence and Walnut Streets.

The driver allegedly ran away after the crash, but a police dog could not track them down. The detective bureau is now handling the investigation.