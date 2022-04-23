SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What more appropriate way to celebrate Earth Day than with the launching of a new vegetable garden?

This one and a half acres of donated land on Mill Street in the Forest Park neighborhood will soon be sprouting fruits and vegetables for those in need.

Wellspring Cooperative of Indian Orchard, the folks who deliver veggies to customers who can’t get to a store, are preparing this garden for its first crop this summer. Wellspring is partnering with similar organizations.

George Peret of Springfield said, “It’s been a project, our organization. It’s been a longtime coming. We’ve done a long of work in the background for the community building relationship networking with wellspring and other organizations.”

Gerald Clark said, “It’s interactive… people can show up and see what’s happening. People want to have a workshop.”

Preparation of the community garden continued Saturday in the shadow of an Earth Day gathering of organizations advocating their points of view. The owner of the Mill Street property who donated the land told 22News, he’s completely on board with the land use to help people with limited access to good, healthy, food.