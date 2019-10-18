Springfield Police arrest second suspect in deadly Huntington St. shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Huntington Street area of Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers took 25-year-old Israel Rosa of Dwight Street into custody around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Twenty-three-year-old Damion Hackett was the first suspect arrested in connection with the deadly shooting after video evidence showed he returned fire after the man was shot. Walsh said Rosa also fired his gun at the suspect responsible for the deadly shooting.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted police of the shooting near the intersection of Main and Huntington streets around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Police found an unidentified 24-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound in the area and rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hackett and Rosa are each facing the following charges:

Carrying a loaded gun without a license

Carrying a gun without a license

Attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a gun

Discharging a firearm within 500ft of a building

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and detectives assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office are still trying to find who is responsible for shooting the man.

If you have any information on this incident or have video, you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or Text-A-Tip anonymously. Text the word CRIMES, type SOLVE, and your tip.