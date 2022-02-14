MANCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Manchester woman.

According to the Manchester Police Department, 22-year-old Sherrian Lavern Howe has been missing since December 21, 2021 and was last seen in Windsor Locks, Connecticut on the night of December 23, 2021. She is being described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

(Manchester Police Department)

Howe has multiple connections to Springfield. If you have and information on her whereabouts, contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.